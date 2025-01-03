Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹150.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹150.3. The stock reached a high of ₹152.45 and a low of ₹150.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹198,693.6 crore, IRFC's performance reflects a significant drop from its 52-week high of ₹229.05, while remaining above its 52-week low of ₹97.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 783,570 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹152.45 & ₹150.05 yesterday to end at ₹152. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.