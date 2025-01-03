Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 150.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 150.8 and closed slightly lower at 150.3. The stock reached a high of 152.45 and a low of 150.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 198,693.6 crore, IRFC's performance reflects a significant drop from its 52-week high of 229.05, while remaining above its 52-week low of 97.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 783,570 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹150.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 152.45 & 150.05 yesterday to end at 152. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

