Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹172.3 and closed at ₹171.75 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹173.25, while the low was ₹170. The market capitalization stands at ₹224,712.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹199.95 and ₹32.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,754,599 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1754 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹173.25 & ₹170 yesterday to end at ₹171.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.