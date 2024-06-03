Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 5.96 %. The stock closed at 177.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at 176.55, slightly lower than the open price of 178.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 179.95 and a low of 172.1 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 232,358.04 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 192.8 and 31.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,675,193 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:14:52 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:52:59 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 6.27% to reach 188.95, following the positive trend of its industry peers. Stocks like Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and TCI Industries are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 2.75% and 2.52% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation188.9511.156.27192.831.75246929.42
Mindspace Business Parks REIT345.772.460.72369.0298.1520504.79
Sanghvi Movers1150.658.25.331483.0388.14980.72
Dhunseri Investments1145.02.950.261630.0672.65698.13
TCI Industries1534.950.00.01624.951045.0137.65
03 Jun 2024, 09:36:34 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹188.4, up 5.96% from yesterday's ₹177.8

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of 181.03 & second resistance of 184.32 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 188.78. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 188.78 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:19:16 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 6.83% and is currently trading at 189.95. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 453.03% to reach 189.95, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 21.56% to 22530.70 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.37%
3 Months20.27%
6 Months135.81%
YTD78.96%
1 Year453.03%
03 Jun 2024, 08:48:49 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1181.03Support 1173.28
Resistance 2184.32Support 2168.82
Resistance 3188.78Support 3165.53
03 Jun 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 61 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 76280 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 56 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

03 Jun 2024, 08:02:39 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹176.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 179.95 & 172.1 yesterday to end at 176.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

