Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹176.55, slightly lower than the open price of ₹178.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹179.95 and a low of ₹172.1 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹232,358.04 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹192.8 and ₹31.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,675,193 shares traded.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 6.27% to reach ₹188.95, following the positive trend of its industry peers. Stocks like Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and TCI Industries are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 2.75% and 2.52% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|188.95
|11.15
|6.27
|192.8
|31.75
|246929.42
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|345.77
|2.46
|0.72
|369.0
|298.15
|20504.79
|Sanghvi Movers
|1150.6
|58.2
|5.33
|1483.0
|388.1
|4980.72
|Dhunseri Investments
|1145.0
|2.95
|0.26
|1630.0
|672.65
|698.13
|TCI Industries
|1534.95
|0.0
|0.0
|1624.95
|1045.0
|137.65
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹181.03 & second resistance of ₹184.32 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹188.78. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹188.78 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 6.83% and is currently trading at ₹189.95. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 453.03% to reach ₹189.95, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 21.56% to 22530.70 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.37%
|3 Months
|20.27%
|6 Months
|135.81%
|YTD
|78.96%
|1 Year
|453.03%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|181.03
|Support 1
|173.28
|Resistance 2
|184.32
|Support 2
|168.82
|Resistance 3
|188.78
|Support 3
|165.53
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 56 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹179.95 & ₹172.1 yesterday to end at ₹176.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend