Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at 157, down -1.23% from yesterday's 158.95

LIVE UPDATES
35 min read . 05:34 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 158.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 158.6, reached a high of 161.1, and a low of 156.05 before closing at 157.25. The market capitalization stood at 207723.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 192.8 and a 52-week low of 31.21. The BSE volume for the day was 5342717 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:34 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's high for the day was 160.45 and the low was 155.05.

03 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹157, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹158.95

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price closed the day at 157 - a 1.23% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 159.95 , 162.9 , 165.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 154.6 , 152.2 , 149.25.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 452.02% higher than yesterday

The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 3 PM has increased by 452.02% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at 157, showing a decrease of -1.23%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:14 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹157.2, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹158.95

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 157.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 156.6 and 161.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 156.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 161.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

03 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

03 May 2024, 02:47 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 759.92% higher than yesterday

The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 2 PM is 759.92% higher than yesterday, with the price at 156.8, showing an increase of -1.35%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:39 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been fluctuating between 157.17 and 156.17 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 156.17 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 157.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1156.92Support 1155.02
Resistance 2157.88Support 2154.08
Resistance 3158.82Support 3153.12
03 May 2024, 02:08 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹156, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹158.95

The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has broken the first support of 156.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 153.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of 153.9 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 788.30% higher than yesterday

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw a 788.30% increase in trading volume by 1 PM compared to yesterday, while the price was at 156.4, showing a decrease of -1.6%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial to understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has varied between 157.37 and 156.37 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 156.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 157.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1157.17Support 1156.17
Resistance 2157.58Support 2155.58
Resistance 3158.17Support 3155.17
03 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price today was 156 and the high price was 160.45.

03 May 2024, 12:51 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 470.97% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation until 12 AM has increased by 470.97% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 156.55, showing a decrease of -1.51%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:39 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation reached a peak of 157.5 and a bottom of 156.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 156.67 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 155.88 and 154.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1157.37Support 1156.37
Resistance 2157.93Support 2155.93
Resistance 3158.37Support 3155.37
03 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

03 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

03 May 2024, 12:11 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹156.65, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹158.95

03 May 2024, 11:49 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 276.81% higher than yesterday

The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 11 AM is 276.81% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at 156.8, showing a decrease of -1.35%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation reached a high of 159.1 and a low of 157.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 157.97 and 157.18, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing their long positions, while new investors could assess the potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1158.67Support 1156.67
Resistance 2159.88Support 2155.88
Resistance 3160.67Support 3154.67
03 May 2024, 11:28 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹157.5, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹158.95

03 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation decreased by 0.63% today, trading at 157.95, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Silicon Rental Solutions are declining, whereas Mindspace Business Parks REIT is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.27% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation157.95-1.0-0.63192.831.21206417.05
Mindspace Business Parks REIT354.20.460.13369.0298.1521004.7
Sanghvi Movers1299.55-8.5-0.651430.0366.155625.49
Dhunseri Investments1243.8-2.95-0.241630.0636.0758.37
Silicon Rental Solutions180.0-3.8-2.07268.9140.0184.9
03 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -22.51% lower than yesterday

The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 10 AM is 22.51% lower than yesterday, with the price at 157.55, a decrease of 0.88%. Volume traded is a significant indicator when analyzing trends alongside price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 160.3 & a low of 158.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.92Support 1157.97
Resistance 2161.08Support 2157.18
Resistance 3161.87Support 3156.02
03 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.35% to reach 159.5, following the positive trend of its industry peers. Companies like Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Silicon Rental Solutions are also experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 0.51% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation159.50.550.35192.831.21208442.67
Mindspace Business Parks REIT355.071.330.38369.0298.1521056.3
Sanghvi Movers1309.00.950.071430.0366.155666.4
Dhunseri Investments1260.013.251.061630.0636.0768.24
Silicon Rental Solutions183.80.00.0268.9140.0188.8
03 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹159.75, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹158.95

03 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at 159.55. Over the past year, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares have seen a significant gain of 348.24%, reaching 159.55. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.64%
3 Months-10.19%
6 Months117.52%
YTD59.94%
1 Year348.24%
03 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1161.6Support 1156.6
Resistance 2163.9Support 2153.9
Resistance 3166.6Support 3151.6
03 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47172 k

The trading volume yesterday was 8.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

03 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹157.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 161.1 & 156.05 yesterday to end at 157.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.