Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at 157, down -1.23% from yesterday's 158.95

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹158.6, reached a high of ₹161.1, and a low of ₹156.05 before closing at ₹157.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹207723.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹192.8 and a 52-week low of ₹31.21. The BSE volume for the day was 5342717 shares traded.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's high for the day was ₹160.45 and the low was ₹155.05.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price closed the day at ₹157 - a 1.23% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 159.95 , 162.9 , 165.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 154.6 , 152.2 , 149.25.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 3 PM has increased by 452.02% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹157, showing a decrease of -1.23%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹157.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹156.6 and ₹161.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹156.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 161.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|150.43
|10 Days
|146.80
|20 Days
|146.08
|50 Days
|145.72
|100 Days
|131.59
|300 Days
|96.98
The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 2 PM is 759.92% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹156.8, showing an increase of -1.35%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been fluctuating between 157.17 and 156.17 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 156.17 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 157.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|156.92
|Support 1
|155.02
|Resistance 2
|157.88
|Support 2
|154.08
|Resistance 3
|158.82
|Support 3
|153.12
The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has broken the first support of ₹156.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹153.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹153.9 then there can be further negative price movement.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw a 788.30% increase in trading volume by 1 PM compared to yesterday, while the price was at ₹156.4, showing a decrease of -1.6%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial to understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has varied between 157.37 and 156.37 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 156.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 157.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|157.17
|Support 1
|156.17
|Resistance 2
|157.58
|Support 2
|155.58
|Resistance 3
|158.17
|Support 3
|155.17
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price today was ₹156 and the high price was ₹160.45.
The trading volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation until 12 AM has increased by 470.97% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹156.55, showing a decrease of -1.51%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation reached a peak of 157.5 and a bottom of 156.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 156.67 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 155.88 and 154.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|157.37
|Support 1
|156.37
|Resistance 2
|157.93
|Support 2
|155.93
|Resistance 3
|158.37
|Support 3
|155.37
The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 11 AM is 276.81% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹156.8, showing a decrease of -1.35%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate a further decline in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation reached a high of 159.1 and a low of 157.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 157.97 and 157.18, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing their long positions, while new investors could assess the potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.67
|Support 1
|156.67
|Resistance 2
|159.88
|Support 2
|155.88
|Resistance 3
|160.67
|Support 3
|154.67
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation decreased by 0.63% today, trading at ₹157.95, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Silicon Rental Solutions are declining, whereas Mindspace Business Parks REIT is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.27% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|157.95
|-1.0
|-0.63
|192.8
|31.21
|206417.05
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|354.2
|0.46
|0.13
|369.0
|298.15
|21004.7
|Sanghvi Movers
|1299.55
|-8.5
|-0.65
|1430.0
|366.15
|5625.49
|Dhunseri Investments
|1243.8
|-2.95
|-0.24
|1630.0
|636.0
|758.37
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|180.0
|-3.8
|-2.07
|268.9
|140.0
|184.9
The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 10 AM is 22.51% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹157.55, a decrease of 0.88%. Volume traded is a significant indicator when analyzing trends alongside price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 160.3 & a low of 158.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.92
|Support 1
|157.97
|Resistance 2
|161.08
|Support 2
|157.18
|Resistance 3
|161.87
|Support 3
|156.02
Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.35% to reach ₹159.5, following the positive trend of its industry peers. Companies like Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Silicon Rental Solutions are also experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 0.51% each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|159.5
|0.55
|0.35
|192.8
|31.21
|208442.67
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|355.07
|1.33
|0.38
|369.0
|298.15
|21056.3
|Sanghvi Movers
|1309.0
|0.95
|0.07
|1430.0
|366.15
|5666.4
|Dhunseri Investments
|1260.0
|13.25
|1.06
|1630.0
|636.0
|768.24
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|183.8
|0.0
|0.0
|268.9
|140.0
|188.8
The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at ₹159.55. Over the past year, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares have seen a significant gain of 348.24%, reaching ₹159.55. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.64%
|3 Months
|-10.19%
|6 Months
|117.52%
|YTD
|59.94%
|1 Year
|348.24%
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|161.6
|Support 1
|156.6
|Resistance 2
|163.9
|Support 2
|153.9
|Resistance 3
|166.6
|Support 3
|151.6
The trading volume yesterday was 8.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹161.1 & ₹156.05 yesterday to end at ₹157.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
