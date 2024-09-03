Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened and closed at ₹178.65. The stock reached a high of ₹180.25 and dipped to a low of ₹176.55. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹232031.32 crore. It has a 52-week high of ₹229.05 and a 52-week low of ₹48.5. The BSE trading volume was 2,236,516 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|179.75
|Support 1
|176.1
|Resistance 2
|181.83
|Support 2
|174.53
|Resistance 3
|183.4
|Support 3
|172.45
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹180.25 & ₹176.55 yesterday to end at ₹177.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.