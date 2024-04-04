Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock on the Rise Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹145.65 and closed at ₹146.05 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹147.8, while the low was ₹144.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹189,885.39 crore. The 52-week high was ₹192.8, and the 52-week low was ₹26.76. The BSE volume for the day was 3,203,966 shares traded.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently trading at ₹146.1 with a slight increase of 0.55% or 0.8 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.27%
|3 Months
|39.09%
|6 Months
|93.6%
|YTD
|46.25%
|1 Year
|422.66%
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹145.3, with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -0.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation recorded a trading volume of 3,203,966 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a closing price of ₹146.05 per share.
