Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 147.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 147.75 and closed slightly lower at 147.30. The stock reached a high of 149.25 and a low of 147.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 193,675.3 crore, IRFC's shares traded with a volume of 1,671,602 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of 229.05 and a low of 74.70.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹147.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 149.25 & 147.65 yesterday to end at 148.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.