Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 04 Jul 2024, by 2.65 %. The stock closed at 171.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 172.95 and closed at 171.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 178 and a low of 172.5. The market capitalization of the company was 230,659.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 199.95 and the 52-week low was 32.35. The BSE volume for the day was 3,019,396 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 08:51 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1179.22Support 1173.73
Resistance 2181.35Support 2170.37
Resistance 3184.71Support 3168.24
04 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47600 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

04 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹171.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 178 & 172.5 yesterday to end at 171.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

