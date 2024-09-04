Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Decline in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 178.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at 177.75 and closed slightly lower at 177.55. The stock reached a high of 179 and a low of 177.05. With a market capitalization of 233,207.49 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 229.05, while the low is 57.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,095,509 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹177.05, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹178.45

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has broken the first support of 177.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 176.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of 176.18 then there can be further negative price movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 1.01%, currently trading at 176.65. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 167.56% to reach this price. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.32%
3 Months-5.54%
6 Months23.03%
YTD79.63%
1 Year167.56%
04 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1179.43Support 1177.35
Resistance 2180.34Support 2176.18
Resistance 3181.51Support 3175.27
04 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28797 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

04 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹177.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 179 & 177.05 yesterday to end at 178.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

