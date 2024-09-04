Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Decline in Today's Trading

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at ₹177.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹177.55. The stock reached a high of ₹179 and a low of ₹177.05. With a market capitalization of ₹233,207.49 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹229.05, while the low is ₹57.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,095,509 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has broken the first support of ₹177.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹176.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹176.18 then there can be further negative price movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 1.01%, currently trading at ₹176.65. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 167.56% to reach this price. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.32%
|3 Months
|-5.54%
|6 Months
|23.03%
|YTD
|79.63%
|1 Year
|167.56%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|179.43
|Support 1
|177.35
|Resistance 2
|180.34
|Support 2
|176.18
|Resistance 3
|181.51
|Support 3
|175.27
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹179 & ₹177.05 yesterday to end at ₹178.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.