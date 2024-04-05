Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 05 Apr 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 145.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 147, closed at 145.3, with a high of 148.25 and a low of 143.6. The market capitalization stood at 187925.12 crore. The 52-week high was 192.8 and the 52-week low was 26.76. The BSE volume for the day was 5507865 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹143.8, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹145.3

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is 143.8 with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -1.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹145.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 5,507,865 shares with a closing price of 145.3 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

