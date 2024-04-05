Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹147, closed at ₹145.3, with a high of ₹148.25 and a low of ₹143.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹187925.12 crore. The 52-week high was ₹192.8 and the 52-week low was ₹26.76. The BSE volume for the day was 5507865 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹143.8 with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -1.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 5,507,865 shares with a closing price of ₹145.3 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
