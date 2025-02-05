Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹140.50 and closed at ₹136.95, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹140.50 and a low of ₹136.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹178,829.40 crore, IRFC's performance remains under scrutiny, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹116.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,350,204 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹140.50 & ₹136.20 yesterday to end at ₹137.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend