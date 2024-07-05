Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a high open price of ₹177.5 and closed at ₹176.5 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹180, with a low of ₹176.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹232,227.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for IRFC are ₹199.95 and ₹32.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6,500,934 shares traded.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 2.00% and is currently trading at ₹181.25. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 431.30% to ₹181.25. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.63%
|3 Months
|14.64%
|6 Months
|75.44%
|YTD
|78.88%
|1 Year
|431.3%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|179.72
|Support 1
|176.02
|Resistance 2
|181.81
|Support 2
|174.41
|Resistance 3
|183.42
|Support 3
|172.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹180 & ₹176.5 yesterday to end at ₹176.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend