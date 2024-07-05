Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 176.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a high open price of 177.5 and closed at 176.5 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 180, with a low of 176.5. The market capitalization stands at 232,227.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for IRFC are 199.95 and 32.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6,500,934 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 2.00% and is currently trading at 181.25. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 431.30% to 181.25. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.63%
3 Months14.64%
6 Months75.44%
YTD78.88%
1 Year431.3%
05 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1179.72Support 1176.02
Resistance 2181.81Support 2174.41
Resistance 3183.42Support 3172.32
05 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 43472 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

05 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹176.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 180 & 176.5 yesterday to end at 176.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

