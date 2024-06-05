Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 164.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at 168.2, reached a high of 175, and a low of 153.25 before closing at 164.9. The market capitalization stood at 210664.32 crore, with a 52-week high of 199.95 and a 52-week low of 31.75. The BSE volume for the day was 3145566 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:39 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 163.3 & a low of 155.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1162.57Support 1154.67
Resistance 2166.88Support 2151.08
Resistance 3170.47Support 3146.77
05 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:56 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation dropped by 4.88% to reach 156.85, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. While Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Sanghvi Movers are experiencing a decline, Dhunseri Investments and TCI Industries are witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.27% and 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation156.85-8.05-4.88199.9531.75204979.52
Mindspace Business Parks REIT341.82-5.62-1.62369.0298.820270.55
Sanghvi Movers982.75-39.5-3.861483.0443.94254.13
Dhunseri Investments1052.850.050.01630.0672.65641.94
TCI Industries1425.00.00.01624.951045.0127.79
05 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹164.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 175 & 153.25 yesterday to end at 164.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

