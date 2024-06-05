Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at ₹168.2, reached a high of ₹175, and a low of ₹153.25 before closing at ₹164.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹210664.32 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹199.95 and a 52-week low of ₹31.75. The BSE volume for the day was 3145566 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 163.3 & a low of 155.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|162.57
|Support 1
|154.67
|Resistance 2
|166.88
|Support 2
|151.08
|Resistance 3
|170.47
|Support 3
|146.77
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation dropped by 4.88% to reach ₹156.85, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. While Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Sanghvi Movers are experiencing a decline, Dhunseri Investments and TCI Industries are witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.27% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|156.85
|-8.05
|-4.88
|199.95
|31.75
|204979.52
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|341.82
|-5.62
|-1.62
|369.0
|298.8
|20270.55
|Sanghvi Movers
|982.75
|-39.5
|-3.86
|1483.0
|443.9
|4254.13
|Dhunseri Investments
|1052.85
|0.05
|0.0
|1630.0
|672.65
|641.94
|TCI Industries
|1425.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1624.95
|1045.0
|127.79
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹175 & ₹153.25 yesterday to end at ₹164.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.