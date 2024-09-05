Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at ₹176.25 and closed at ₹178.45, reaching a high of ₹177.95 and a low of ₹175.60. The company has a market capitalization of ₹230,005.71 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹57.20. The BSE volume for the day was 775,175 shares, reflecting active trading in the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 775 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹177.95 & ₹175.6 yesterday to end at ₹176. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.