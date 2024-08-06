Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹181 and closed at ₹192.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹185.65, while the low was ₹178. The market capitalization stood at ₹234,514.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹229.05 and ₹35.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6,202,037 shares traded.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 84 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹185.65 & ₹178 yesterday to end at ₹179.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.