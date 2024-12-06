Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹151.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹151.10. The stock reached a high of ₹152 and a low of ₹149.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹197,125.4 crore, IRFC's performance reflects its volatility, as the 52-week high stands at ₹229.05 and the 52-week low at ₹74.70. The BSE volume recorded was 1,609,624 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 0.07%, currently trading at ₹150.70. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a remarkable increase of 99.00%, reaching ₹150.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same timeframe. Please note that my training data goes up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.67%
|3 Months
|-12.59%
|6 Months
|-12.83%
|YTD
|51.83%
|1 Year
|99.0%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|151.96
|Support 1
|149.67
|Resistance 2
|153.13
|Support 2
|148.55
|Resistance 3
|154.25
|Support 3
|147.38
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 66.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1609 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹152 & ₹149.75 yesterday to end at ₹150.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.