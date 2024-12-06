Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2024, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 151.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 151.45 and closed slightly lower at 151.10. The stock reached a high of 152 and a low of 149.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of 197,125.4 crore, IRFC's performance reflects its volatility, as the 52-week high stands at 229.05 and the 52-week low at 74.70. The BSE volume recorded was 1,609,624 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 0.07%, currently trading at 150.70. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a remarkable increase of 99.00%, reaching 150.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same timeframe. Please note that my training data goes up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.67%
3 Months-12.59%
6 Months-12.83%
YTD51.83%
1 Year99.0%
06 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1151.96Support 1149.67
Resistance 2153.13Support 2148.55
Resistance 3154.25Support 3147.38
06 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 66.84% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
06 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20230 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1609 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹151.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 152 & 149.75 yesterday to end at 150.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

