Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹138.55 and closed at ₹137.75. The stock reached a high of ₹140 and a low of ₹137.45. With a market capitalization of ₹180,069.91 crore, IRFC's performance reflects significant fluctuations within a 52-week range, with a high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹116.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 754,793 shares.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 63.74% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 754 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹140 & ₹137.45 yesterday to end at ₹137.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend