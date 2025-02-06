Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2025, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 137.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.90 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 138.55 and closed at 137.75. The stock reached a high of 140 and a low of 137.45. With a market capitalization of 180,069.91 crore, IRFC's performance reflects significant fluctuations within a 52-week range, with a high of 229.05 and a low of 116.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 754,793 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 63.74% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
06 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29396 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 754 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹137.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 140 & 137.45 yesterday to end at 137.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

