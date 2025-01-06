Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹153.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹152. The stock reached a high of ₹156.8 and a low of ₹152.85 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹198,693.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹97.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,145,057 shares for IRFC.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1145 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹156.8 & ₹152.85 yesterday to end at ₹153.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.