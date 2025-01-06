Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 152 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 153.45 and closed slightly lower at 152. The stock reached a high of 156.8 and a low of 152.85 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 198,693.6 crore, with a 52-week high of 229.05 and a low of 97.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,145,057 shares for IRFC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28164 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1145 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹152 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 156.8 & 152.85 yesterday to end at 153.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

