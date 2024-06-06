Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 4.41 %. The stock closed at 166.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's open price was 171.8 and the close price was 166.5. The high for the day was 174.85 and the low was 167.85. The market capitalization stood at 227,195.98 crore. The 52-week high was 199.95 and the 52-week low was 31.75. The BSE volume traded was 2,528,732 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 5.02% to reach 174.85, in line with the positive trend seen in its peer companies. Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and TCI Industries are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.69% and 0.5% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation174.858.355.02199.9531.75228502.83
Mindspace Business Parks REIT343.911.790.52369.0298.820394.49
Sanghvi Movers1105.1558.45.581483.0443.94783.97
Dhunseri Investments1097.0512.11.121630.0672.65668.89
TCI Industries1478.00.00.01624.951045.0132.55
06 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹166.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 174.85 & 167.85 yesterday to end at 166.5. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

