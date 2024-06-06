Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's open price was ₹171.8 and the close price was ₹166.5. The high for the day was ₹174.85 and the low was ₹167.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹227,195.98 crore. The 52-week high was ₹199.95 and the 52-week low was ₹31.75. The BSE volume traded was 2,528,732 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 5.02% to reach ₹174.85, in line with the positive trend seen in its peer companies. Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and TCI Industries are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.69% and 0.5% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|174.85
|8.35
|5.02
|199.95
|31.75
|228502.83
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|343.91
|1.79
|0.52
|369.0
|298.8
|20394.49
|Sanghvi Movers
|1105.15
|58.4
|5.58
|1483.0
|443.9
|4783.97
|Dhunseri Investments
|1097.05
|12.1
|1.12
|1630.0
|672.65
|668.89
|TCI Industries
|1478.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1624.95
|1045.0
|132.55
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹174.85 & ₹167.85 yesterday to end at ₹166.5. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend