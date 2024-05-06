Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹160, closed at ₹158.95, with a high of ₹160.45 and a low of ₹155.05. The market capitalization was ₹205,175.54 crore. The 52-week high was ₹192.8, and the 52-week low was ₹31.21. The BSE volume for the day was 5,781,870 shares traded.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Railway Finance Corporation reached a peak of 154.35 and a bottom of 153.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 153.87 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 153.53 and 153.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.03
|Support 1
|152.78
|Resistance 2
|154.82
|Support 2
|152.32
|Resistance 3
|155.28
|Support 3
|151.53
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price today was ₹151.55 and the high price was ₹158.40.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 36.54% higher than yesterday
The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 12 AM has increased by 36.54% compared to yesterday, while the price per share is trading at ₹153.6, a decrease of -2.17%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustained upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.67
|Support 1
|153.87
|Resistance 2
|155.13
|Support 2
|153.53
|Resistance 3
|155.47
|Support 3
|153.07
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|156.60
|10 Days
|149.20
|20 Days
|147.44
|50 Days
|146.30
|100 Days
|133.25
|300 Days
|97.92
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹154.5, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹157
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 67.51% higher than yesterday
The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 11 AM is 67.51% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹154.8, showing a decrease of -1.4%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial metric for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been fluctuating between 157.25 and 152.35 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 152.35 and selling near the hourly resistance at 157.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹154.5, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹157
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation dropped by -1.46% to reach ₹154.7, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Dhunseri Investments are declining, whereas Sanghvi Movers and Silicon Rental Solutions are witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|154.7
|-2.3
|-1.46
|192.8
|31.21
|202169.79
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|349.73
|-4.78
|-1.35
|369.0
|298.15
|20739.62
|Sanghvi Movers
|1332.0
|39.25
|3.04
|1430.0
|366.15
|5765.96
|Dhunseri Investments
|1220.9
|-19.8
|-1.6
|1630.0
|636.0
|744.4
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|180.0
|0.0
|0.0
|268.9
|140.0
|184.9
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates
INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION
INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹154.75, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹157
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹154.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹154.6 and ₹159.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹154.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 159.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.25% and is currently trading at ₹157.40. Over the past year, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surged by 359.06% to ₹157.40. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.49%
|3 Months
|-9.33%
|6 Months
|117.6%
|YTD
|58.03%
|1 Year
|359.06%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.95
|Support 1
|154.6
|Resistance 2
|162.9
|Support 2
|152.2
|Resistance 3
|165.3
|Support 3
|149.25
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45478 k
The trading volume yesterday was 18.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹158.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹160.45 & ₹155.05 yesterday to end at ₹158.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
