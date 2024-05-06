Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Plunges in Trading Today

23 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 157 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 160, closed at 158.95, with a high of 160.45 and a low of 155.05. The market capitalization was 205,175.54 crore. The 52-week high was 192.8, and the 52-week low was 31.21. The BSE volume for the day was 5,781,870 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:33:47 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation reached a peak of 154.35 and a bottom of 153.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 153.87 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 153.53 and 153.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.03Support 1152.78
Resistance 2154.82Support 2152.32
Resistance 3155.28Support 3151.53
06 May 2024, 01:03:16 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price today was 151.55 and the high price was 158.40.

06 May 2024, 12:51:27 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 36.54% higher than yesterday

The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 12 AM has increased by 36.54% compared to yesterday, while the price per share is trading at 153.6, a decrease of -2.17%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustained upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:41:46 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw fluctuations in the previous trading hour, reaching a high of 154.8 and a low of 154.0. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 154.07 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 153.43 and 152.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.67Support 1153.87
Resistance 2155.13Support 2153.53
Resistance 3155.47Support 3153.07
06 May 2024, 12:21:09 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days156.60
10 Days149.20
20 Days147.44
50 Days146.30
100 Days133.25
300 Days97.92
06 May 2024, 12:20:34 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:16:32 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹154.5, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹157

The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has broken the first support of 154.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 152.2. If the stock price breaks the second support of 152.2 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:52:41 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 67.51% higher than yesterday

The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 11 AM is 67.51% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 154.8, showing a decrease of -1.4%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial metric for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:33:08 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been fluctuating between 157.25 and 152.35 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 152.35 and selling near the hourly resistance at 157.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 May 2024, 11:21:33 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹154.5, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹157

The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has broken the first support of 154.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 152.2. If the stock price breaks the second support of 152.2 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:16:25 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation dropped by -1.46% to reach 154.7, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Dhunseri Investments are declining, whereas Sanghvi Movers and Silicon Rental Solutions are witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation154.7-2.3-1.46192.831.21202169.79
Mindspace Business Parks REIT349.73-4.78-1.35369.0298.1520739.62
Sanghvi Movers1332.039.253.041430.0366.155765.96
Dhunseri Investments1220.9-19.8-1.61630.0636.0744.4
Silicon Rental Solutions180.00.00.0268.9140.0184.9
06 May 2024, 10:48:31 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is 102.06% higher than yesterday

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation's trading volume until 10 AM is 102.06% higher than yesterday, with the price at 154.25, showing a decrease of -1.75%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:38:30 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 156.45 & a low of 151.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1157.25Support 1152.35
Resistance 2159.3Support 2149.5
Resistance 3162.15Support 3147.45
06 May 2024, 10:12:45 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:56:29 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation dropped by 2.17% to reach 153.6, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, and Dhunseri Investments are declining today, whereas Silicon Rental Solutions, another peer, is seeing an increase in their share price. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.06% and up by 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation153.6-3.4-2.17192.831.21200732.25
Mindspace Business Parks REIT349.21-5.3-1.5369.0298.1520708.79
Sanghvi Movers1271.0-21.75-1.681430.0366.155501.9
Dhunseri Investments1231.3-9.4-0.761630.0636.0750.75
Silicon Rental Solutions180.00.00.0268.9140.0184.9
06 May 2024, 09:40:09 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹154.75, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹157

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 154.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 154.6 and 159.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 154.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 159.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:15:47 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.25% and is currently trading at 157.40. Over the past year, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surged by 359.06% to 157.40. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.49%
3 Months-9.33%
6 Months117.6%
YTD58.03%
1 Year359.06%
06 May 2024, 08:48:18 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.95Support 1154.6
Resistance 2162.9Support 2152.2
Resistance 3165.3Support 3149.25
06 May 2024, 08:19:51 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45478 k

The trading volume yesterday was 18.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

06 May 2024, 08:02:51 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹158.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 160.45 & 155.05 yesterday to end at 158.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

