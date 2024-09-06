Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2024, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 176 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 176.55 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 177 and a low of 173, with a trading volume of 1,047,295 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at 226,738.58 crore. Over the past year, IRFC has seen a 52-week high of 229.05 and a low of 57.20.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1175.96Support 1172.11
Resistance 2178.33Support 2170.63
Resistance 3179.81Support 3168.26
06 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24726 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1047 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹176 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 177 & 173 yesterday to end at 173.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

