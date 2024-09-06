Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹176.55 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹177 and a low of ₹173, with a trading volume of 1,047,295 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹226,738.58 crore. Over the past year, IRFC has seen a 52-week high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹57.20.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|175.96
|Support 1
|172.11
|Resistance 2
|178.33
|Support 2
|170.63
|Resistance 3
|179.81
|Support 3
|168.26
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1047 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹177 & ₹173 yesterday to end at ₹173.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.