Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -1.76 %. The stock closed at 179.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock on the last day traded with an open price of 181.1 and closed at 179.45. The high for the day was 186.9, and the low was 175.2. The market capitalization stood at 230397.76 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 229.05 and 44.9, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7,489,064 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1183.45Support 1172.57
Resistance 2190.66Support 2168.9
Resistance 3194.33Support 3161.69
07 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 57 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 112611 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

07 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹179.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 186.9 & 175.2 yesterday to end at 176.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.