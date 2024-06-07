Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 173 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 173.8 and closed at 173 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 176.45, while the low was 170.15. The market capitalization of the company stands at 227,588.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.95 and the low is 31.75. The BSE volume for the day was 1,029,700 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live:

07 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation dropped by 0.12% today to reach 172.8, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Sanghvi Movers is declining, but Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Dhunseri Investments, and TCI Industries are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.42% and 0.47% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation172.8-0.2-0.12199.9531.75225823.78
Mindspace Business Parks REIT344.821.10.32369.0298.820448.45
Sanghvi Movers1129.95-15.4-1.341483.0443.94891.33
Dhunseri Investments1081.450.00.01630.0672.65659.38
TCI Industries1478.00.00.01624.951045.0132.55
07 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹173 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 176.45 & 170.15 yesterday to end at 173. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.