Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹173.8 and closed at ₹173 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹176.45, while the low was ₹170.15. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹227,588.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.95 and the low is ₹31.75. The BSE volume for the day was 1,029,700 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation dropped by 0.12% today to reach ₹172.8, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Sanghvi Movers is declining, but Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Dhunseri Investments, and TCI Industries are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.42% and 0.47% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|172.8
|-0.2
|-0.12
|199.95
|31.75
|225823.78
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|344.82
|1.1
|0.32
|369.0
|298.8
|20448.45
|Sanghvi Movers
|1129.95
|-15.4
|-1.34
|1483.0
|443.9
|4891.33
|Dhunseri Investments
|1081.45
|0.0
|0.0
|1630.0
|672.65
|659.38
|TCI Industries
|1478.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1624.95
|1045.0
|132.55
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹176.45 & ₹170.15 yesterday to end at ₹173. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend