Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 157 per share. The stock is currently trading at 155.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at 157 on the last trading day with an open price of 158.4. The stock's high was 158.4 and low was 151.55. The market capitalization stood at 203476.64 crore. The 52-week high was at 192.8 and the low was at 31.21. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 5346958 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 45 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45474 k

The trading volume yesterday was 0.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

07 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹157 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 158.4 & 151.55 yesterday to end at 157. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

