Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stocks surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 08 Apr 2024, by 2.82 %. The stock closed at 143.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 144.2 and closed at 143.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 149.35 and the low was 142.8. The market capitalization stood at 193217.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 192.8 and the low was 26.76. The BSE volume for the day was 9761302 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹147.85, up 2.82% from yesterday's ₹143.8

The stock of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is currently priced at 147.85, which represents a 2.82% increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.05.

08 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹143.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 9761302 with a closing price of 143.8.

