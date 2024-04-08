Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stocks surge on positive trading day

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹144.2 and closed at ₹143.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹149.35 and the low was ₹142.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹193217.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹192.8 and the low was ₹26.76. The BSE volume for the day was 9761302 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is currently priced at ₹147.85, which represents a 2.82% increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.05.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 9761302 with a closing price of ₹143.8.
