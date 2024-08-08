Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 3.46 %. The stock closed at 176.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock on the last day saw an open price of 181.35 and a close price of 176.3. The high for the day was 183.15, and the low was 177.05. The market capitalization stood at 238369.55 crore. The 52-week high was 229.05, and the low was 44.9. The BSE volume recorded was 3190137 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:16 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by -0.52% and is currently trading at 181.45. Over the past year, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surged by 262.64% to 181.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.8%
3 Months10.76%
6 Months12.25%
YTD83.6%
1 Year262.64%
08 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1184.6Support 1178.65
Resistance 2186.78Support 2174.88
Resistance 3190.55Support 3172.7
08 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 50 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 106442 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

08 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹176.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 183.15 & 177.05 yesterday to end at 182.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

