Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock on the last day saw an open price of ₹181.35 and a close price of ₹176.3. The high for the day was ₹183.15, and the low was ₹177.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹238369.55 crore. The 52-week high was ₹229.05, and the low was ₹44.9. The BSE volume recorded was 3190137 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by -0.52% and is currently trading at ₹181.45. Over the past year, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surged by 262.64% to ₹181.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.8%
|3 Months
|10.76%
|6 Months
|12.25%
|YTD
|83.6%
|1 Year
|262.64%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|184.6
|Support 1
|178.65
|Resistance 2
|186.78
|Support 2
|174.88
|Resistance 3
|190.55
|Support 3
|172.7
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹183.15 & ₹177.05 yesterday to end at ₹182.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.