Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -2.02 %. The stock closed at 146 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 145.9 and closed slightly lower at 145.45. The stock reached a high of 147.8 and a low of 144.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of 190,042.2 crore, the IRFC's share performance reflects a 52-week high of 229.05 and a low of 99.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,815,249 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:42 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.95%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: null

08 Jan 2025, 09:33 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹143.05, down -2.02% from yesterday's ₹146

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has broken the first support of 144.44 & second support of 143.13 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 141.46. If the stock price breaks the final support of 141.46 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

08 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 0.72%, currently trading at 144.95. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 46.07%, reaching 144.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, rising to 23,707.90 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.04%
3 Months0.39%
6 Months-25.45%
YTD-2.04%
1 Year46.07%
08 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1147.42Support 1144.44
Resistance 2149.09Support 2143.13
Resistance 3150.4Support 3141.46
08 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 65.75% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
08 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25257 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1815 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹145.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 147.8 & 144.85 yesterday to end at 146. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

