Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹178.45 and closed at ₹177.7. The high for the day was ₹191.7, with a low of ₹178.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹246079.97 crore. The 52-week high was ₹199.95, and the low was ₹32.35. The BSE volume traded was 11953661 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹177.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹191.7 & ₹178.05 yesterday to end at ₹177.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend