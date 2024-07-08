Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 5.97 %. The stock closed at 177.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock on the last day had an open price of 178.45 and closed at 177.7. The high for the day was 191.7, with a low of 178.05. The market capitalization stood at 246079.97 crore. The 52-week high was 199.95, and the low was 32.35. The BSE volume traded was 11953661 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹177.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 191.7 & 178.05 yesterday to end at 177.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.