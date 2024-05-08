Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -3.69 %. The stock closed at 155.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 154.25 and closed at 155.7. The high for the day was 155.1 and the low was 148.65. The market capitalization was 195,962.25 crore. The 52-week high was at 192.8 and the 52-week low was at 31.21. The BSE volume for the day was 5,350,392 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1153.43Support 1148.33
Resistance 2156.82Support 2146.62
Resistance 3158.53Support 3143.23
08 May 2024, 08:23 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 44952 k

The trading volume yesterday was 21.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

08 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹155.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 155.1 & 148.65 yesterday to end at 155.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

