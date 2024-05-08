Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹154.25 and closed at ₹155.7. The high for the day was ₹155.1 and the low was ₹148.65. The market capitalization was ₹195,962.25 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹192.8 and the 52-week low was at ₹31.21. The BSE volume for the day was 5,350,392 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|153.43
|Support 1
|148.33
|Resistance 2
|156.82
|Support 2
|146.62
|Resistance 3
|158.53
|Support 3
|143.23
The trading volume yesterday was 21.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹155.1 & ₹148.65 yesterday to end at ₹155.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
