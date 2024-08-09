Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹183.2 and closed at ₹182.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹184.45 and the low was ₹180.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹236409.27 crore. The 52-week high was ₹229.05 and the low was ₹44.9. The BSE volume was 2645476 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹184.45 & ₹180.1 yesterday to end at ₹180.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.