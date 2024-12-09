Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 4.74 %. The stock closed at 150.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened and closed at 150.8, with a high of 159.55 and a low of 150.65. The company's market capitalization stood at 206,482.4 crore. Over the past year, IRFC's stock has experienced a 52-week high of 229.05 and a low of 74.7. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) reached 2,893,769 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:17:16 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.66%, currently trading at 159.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 107.76%, reaching 159.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.8%
3 Months-7.57%
6 Months-8.99%
YTD59.03%
1 Year107.76%
09 Dec 2024, 08:47:07 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1161.69Support 1152.6
Resistance 2165.21Support 2147.03
Resistance 3170.78Support 3143.51
09 Dec 2024, 08:33:46 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 68.34% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
09 Dec 2024, 08:17:05 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 65 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22490 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 189.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 62 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

09 Dec 2024, 08:03:05 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹150.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 159.55 & 150.65 yesterday to end at 157.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

