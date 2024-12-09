Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened and closed at ₹150.8, with a high of ₹159.55 and a low of ₹150.65. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹206,482.4 crore. Over the past year, IRFC's stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹74.7. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) reached 2,893,769 shares.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.66%, currently trading at ₹159.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 107.76%, reaching ₹159.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.8%
|3 Months
|-7.57%
|6 Months
|-8.99%
|YTD
|59.03%
|1 Year
|107.76%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|161.69
|Support 1
|152.6
|Resistance 2
|165.21
|Support 2
|147.03
|Resistance 3
|170.78
|Support 3
|143.51
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 68.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 189.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 62 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹159.55 & ₹150.65 yesterday to end at ₹157.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.