Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -1.58 %. The stock closed at 146 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 146.35 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of 146.35 and a low of 142 during the day. With a market capitalization of 190,800.2 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of 229.05 and a low of 99.55. The BSE volume for the day was 2,049,308 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25226 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

09 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹146 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 146.35 & 142 yesterday to end at 143.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

