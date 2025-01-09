Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹146.35 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of ₹146.35 and a low of ₹142 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹190,800.2 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹99.55. The BSE volume for the day was 2,049,308 shares.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹146.35 & ₹142 yesterday to end at ₹143.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend