Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹192.7 and closed at ₹188.3 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹206 and the low was ₹192.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹264114.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹199.95 and ₹32.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 31428983 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|206.78
|Support 1
|194.28
|Resistance 2
|212.64
|Support 2
|187.64
|Resistance 3
|219.28
|Support 3
|181.78
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 360.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 260 mn & BSE volume was 31 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹206 & ₹192.7 yesterday to end at ₹188.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend