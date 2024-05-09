Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹149 and closed at ₹149.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹153.7 and the low was ₹146.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹198,902.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹192.8 and ₹31.21 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,386,579 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 28.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹153.7 & ₹146.3 yesterday to end at ₹149.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
