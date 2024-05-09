Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 149.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 149 and closed at 149.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 153.7 and the low was 146.3. The market capitalization stood at 198,902.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 192.8 and 31.21 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,386,579 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 41304 k

The trading volume yesterday was 28.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

09 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹149.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 153.7 & 146.3 yesterday to end at 149.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.