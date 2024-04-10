Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹149.05 and closed at ₹147.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹149.4 and the low was ₹145.55. The market capitalization stands at 192303.07 crores. The 52-week high and low are ₹192.8 and ₹27.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4948007 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
