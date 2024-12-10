Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹159.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹157.95. The stock reached a high of ₹160.85 and a low of ₹157.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹208,050.6 crore, IRFC's shares traded actively, with a volume of 1,627,874 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹229.05, while the low is ₹74.7.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 68.59% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1627 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹160.85 & ₹157.8 yesterday to end at ₹159.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.