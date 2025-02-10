Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 10 Feb 2025, by -2.20 %. The stock closed at 136.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.30 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 136.20 and closed slightly higher at 136.30. The stock reached a high of 136.20 and dipped to a low of 133. With a market capitalization of 1,74,063.23 crore, IRFC's shares traded a volume of 907,999 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock has a 52-week high of 229.05 and a low of 116.70.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1135.5Support 1132.3
Resistance 2137.45Support 2131.05
Resistance 3138.7Support 3129.1
10 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 62.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
10 Feb 2025, 08:21 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28102 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 907 k.

10 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹136.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 136.20 & 133 yesterday to end at 133.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

