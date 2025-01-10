Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -2.3 %. The stock closed at 143.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 143.85 and closed slightly lower at 143.7. The stock reached a high of 144.2 and dipped to a low of 140.05. With a market capitalization of approximately 183,560.24 crore, IRFC's performance reflects a significant range in its 52-week trading period, with a high of 229.05 and a low of 99.55. The BSE volume stood at 716,891 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1142.99Support 1139.0
Resistance 2145.62Support 2137.64
Resistance 3146.98Support 3135.01
10 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 64.39% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
10 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21315 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 716 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹143.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 144.2 & 140.05 yesterday to end at 140.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

