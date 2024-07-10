Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) closed at ₹202.1 on the last day with an open price of ₹209.5. The stock had a high of ₹213 and a low of ₹192.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹256077.38 crore. The 52-week high was ₹206 and the low was ₹32.35. The BSE volume recorded was 20,968,375 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.94% and is currently trading at ₹197.80. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 494.39% to ₹197.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 in the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.89%
|3 Months
|23.67%
|6 Months
|95.65%
|YTD
|97.13%
|1 Year
|494.39%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|208.32
|Support 1
|187.28
|Resistance 2
|221.3
|Support 2
|179.22
|Resistance 3
|229.36
|Support 3
|166.24
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 150.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 152 mn & BSE volume was 20 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹213 & ₹192.1 yesterday to end at ₹202.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend