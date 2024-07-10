Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 10 Jul 2024, by -3.04 %. The stock closed at 202.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) closed at 202.1 on the last day with an open price of 209.5. The stock had a high of 213 and a low of 192.1. The market capitalization stood at 256077.38 crore. The 52-week high was 206 and the low was 32.35. The BSE volume recorded was 20,968,375 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.94% and is currently trading at 197.80. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 494.39% to 197.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 in the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.89%
3 Months23.67%
6 Months95.65%
YTD97.13%
1 Year494.39%
10 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1208.32Support 1187.28
Resistance 2221.3Support 2179.22
Resistance 3229.36Support 3166.24
10 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 173 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 69375 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 150.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 152 mn & BSE volume was 20 mn.

10 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹202.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 213 & 192.1 yesterday to end at 202.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

