Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹177, closed at ₹173.6 with a high of ₹179 and a low of ₹175.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹231247.21 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹199.95 and ₹31.75 respectively. The BSE volume recorded was 2007779 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's share price increased by 1.84% to reach ₹176.8, outperforming its peers. While Mindspace Business Parks REIT and TCI Industries are experiencing a decline, Sanghvi Movers and Dhunseri Investments are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.47% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|176.8
|3.2
|1.84
|199.95
|31.75
|231051.19
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|340.29
|-1.65
|-0.48
|369.0
|298.8
|20179.82
|Sanghvi Movers
|1133.45
|10.45
|0.93
|1483.0
|443.9
|4906.48
|Dhunseri Investments
|1146.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1630.0
|672.65
|698.74
|TCI Industries
|1450.0
|-60.0
|-3.97
|1624.95
|1045.0
|130.03
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹179 & ₹175.7 yesterday to end at ₹173.6. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.