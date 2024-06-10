Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 173.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock on the last trading day opened at 177, closed at 173.6 with a high of 179 and a low of 175.7. The market capitalization stood at 231247.21 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 199.95 and 31.75 respectively. The BSE volume recorded was 2007779 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 10:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live:

10 Jun 2024, 09:56 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's share price increased by 1.84% to reach 176.8, outperforming its peers. While Mindspace Business Parks REIT and TCI Industries are experiencing a decline, Sanghvi Movers and Dhunseri Investments are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.47% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation176.83.21.84199.9531.75231051.19
Mindspace Business Parks REIT340.29-1.65-0.48369.0298.820179.82
Sanghvi Movers1133.4510.450.931483.0443.94906.48
Dhunseri Investments1146.00.00.01630.0672.65698.74
TCI Industries1450.0-60.0-3.971624.951045.0130.03
10 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹173.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 179 & 175.7 yesterday to end at 173.6. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

