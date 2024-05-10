Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's open price was ₹152.25, closing at ₹152.2. The stock's high was ₹152.85 and the low was ₹146.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹191976.35 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹192.8 and a low of ₹31.21. The BSE volume for the day was 1732253 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|150.9
|Support 1
|144.5
|Resistance 2
|155.1
|Support 2
|142.3
|Resistance 3
|157.3
|Support 3
|138.1
The trading volume yesterday was 41.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1732 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹152.85 & ₹146.3 yesterday to end at ₹152.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!