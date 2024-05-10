Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -3.48 %. The stock closed at 152.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's open price was 152.25, closing at 152.2. The stock's high was 152.85 and the low was 146.3. The market capitalization stood at 191976.35 cr, with a 52-week high of 192.8 and a low of 31.21. The BSE volume for the day was 1732253 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1150.9Support 1144.5
Resistance 2155.1Support 2142.3
Resistance 3157.3Support 3138.1
10 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38849 k

The trading volume yesterday was 41.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1732 k.

10 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹152.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 152.85 & 146.3 yesterday to end at 152.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

