Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -1.51 %. The stock closed at 159.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 160 and closed slightly lower at 159.2. The stock reached a high of 160 and a low of 155.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 204,979.5 crore, IRFC's performance reflects its volatility, as it has a 52-week high of 229.05 and a low of 76.82. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,285,388 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.4Support 1154.77
Resistance 2161.98Support 2152.72
Resistance 3164.03Support 3150.14
11 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 68.11% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
11 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23166 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

11 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹159.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 160 & 155.25 yesterday to end at 156.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

