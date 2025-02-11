Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -1.73 %. The stock closed at 133.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 133.60 and closed slightly lower at 133.30. The stock reached a high of 134.45 and a low of 130.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 171,059.89 crore, IRFC's stock is significantly below its 52-week high of 229.05 and above its 52-week low of 116.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 635,702 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27161 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 635 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹133.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 134.45 & 130.65 yesterday to end at 131. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

