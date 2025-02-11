Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹133.60 and closed slightly lower at ₹133.30. The stock reached a high of ₹134.45 and a low of ₹130.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹171,059.89 crore, IRFC's stock is significantly below its 52-week high of ₹229.05 and above its 52-week low of ₹116.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 635,702 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 635 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹134.45 & ₹130.65 yesterday to end at ₹131. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend