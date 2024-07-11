Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹198.2 and closed at ₹195.95. The high for the day was ₹205 and the low was ₹193.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹266,140.12 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹213 and ₹32.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,571,567 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 155.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 171 mn & BSE volume was 20 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹205 & ₹193.65 yesterday to end at ₹203.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend