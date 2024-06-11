Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11 Jun 2024
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 173.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation's open price was 175.55, closing at 173.10. The stock reached a high of 177.85 and a low of 173.60. The market capitalization stood at 230,463.1 crore. The 52-week high was 199.95, with a low of 32.10. The BSE volume for the day was 2,367,860 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:18 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose by 1.94% to reach 176.45, outperforming its peers. Among its peers, Dhunseri Investments declined, while Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, and TCI Industries saw an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase, with Nifty rising by 0.19% and Sensex by 0.28%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation176.453.351.94199.9532.1230593.79
Mindspace Business Parks REIT336.11.010.3369.0298.819931.34
Sanghvi Movers1119.42.650.241483.0443.94845.66
Dhunseri Investments1159.75-2.0-0.171630.0678.45707.12
TCI Industries1450.00.00.01624.951045.0130.03
11 Jun 2024, 10:49 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 1.16% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 10 AM is 1.16% higher than yesterday, with the price at 175.5, up by 1.39%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:36 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 176.95 & a low of 174.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1176.27Support 1173.92
Resistance 2177.78Support 2173.08
Resistance 3178.62Support 3171.57
11 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:56 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation increased by 1.47% to reach 175.65, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. For instance, Dhunseri Investments is declining, whereas Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, and TCI Industries, among others, are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.11% and up by 0.01% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation175.652.551.47199.9532.1229548.31
Mindspace Business Parks REIT336.591.50.45369.0298.819960.4
Sanghvi Movers1125.959.20.821483.0443.94874.01
Dhunseri Investments1159.4-2.35-0.21630.0678.45706.91
TCI Industries1450.00.00.01624.951045.0130.03
11 Jun 2024, 09:34 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹173.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 177.85 & 173.6 yesterday to end at 173.1. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.