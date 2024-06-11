Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation's open price was ₹175.55, closing at ₹173.10. The stock reached a high of ₹177.85 and a low of ₹173.60. The market capitalization stood at ₹230,463.1 crore. The 52-week high was ₹199.95, with a low of ₹32.10. The BSE volume for the day was 2,367,860 shares traded.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose by 1.94% to reach ₹176.45, outperforming its peers. Among its peers, Dhunseri Investments declined, while Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, and TCI Industries saw an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase, with Nifty rising by 0.19% and Sensex by 0.28%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|176.45
|3.35
|1.94
|199.95
|32.1
|230593.79
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|336.1
|1.01
|0.3
|369.0
|298.8
|19931.34
|Sanghvi Movers
|1119.4
|2.65
|0.24
|1483.0
|443.9
|4845.66
|Dhunseri Investments
|1159.75
|-2.0
|-0.17
|1630.0
|678.45
|707.12
|TCI Industries
|1450.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1624.95
|1045.0
|130.03
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 10 AM is 1.16% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹175.5, up by 1.39%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 176.95 & a low of 174.6 in the previous trading hour.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|176.27
|Support 1
|173.92
|Resistance 2
|177.78
|Support 2
|173.08
|Resistance 3
|178.62
|Support 3
|171.57
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation increased by 1.47% to reach ₹175.65, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. For instance, Dhunseri Investments is declining, whereas Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, and TCI Industries, among others, are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.11% and up by 0.01% respectively.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹177.85 & ₹173.6 yesterday to end at ₹173.1. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.