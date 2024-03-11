Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 143.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹141.05, reached a high of ₹144.35, and a low of ₹139.65, before closing at ₹140.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹187,794.43 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹192.8 and ₹25.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,949,925 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Mar 2024, 09:41:33 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹144.9, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹143.7
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹144.9 with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 1.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 09:32:48 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-2.51%
3 Months
77.23%
6 Months
96.45%
YTD
44.64%
1 Year
412.3%
11 Mar 2024, 09:00:05 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹143.7, up 2.28% from yesterday's ₹140.5
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹143.7, reflecting a 2.28% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.2.
11 Mar 2024, 08:02:56 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹140.5 on last trading day
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw a trading volume of 3,949,925 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹140.5.
