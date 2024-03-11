Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹141.05, reached a high of ₹144.35, and a low of ₹139.65, before closing at ₹140.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹187,794.43 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹192.8 and ₹25.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,949,925 shares traded.
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹144.9 with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 1.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.51%
|3 Months
|77.23%
|6 Months
|96.45%
|YTD
|44.64%
|1 Year
|412.3%
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹143.7, reflecting a 2.28% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.2.
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw a trading volume of 3,949,925 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹140.5.
