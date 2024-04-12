Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 12 Apr 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 147.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 147.9 and closed at 147.15. The high for the day was 148.5, while the low was 146.45. The market capitalization stood at 191649.64 crores. The 52-week high was 192.8 and the 52-week low was 27.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1655206 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 146.65 with a decrease of 0.34% or -0.5 in net change.

