Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹147.9 and closed at ₹147.15. The high for the day was ₹148.5, while the low was ₹146.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹191649.64 crores. The 52-week high was ₹192.8 and the 52-week low was ₹27.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1655206 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹146.65 with a decrease of 0.34% or -0.5 in net change.
On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 1,655,206 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was ₹147.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!